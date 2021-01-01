NEWS Dave Grohl: 'I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave Grohl has admitted he 'still dreams' about playing in Nirvana.



The Foo Fighters rocker - who was the drummer in the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' grunge icons until frontman Kurt Cobain's tragic death in 1994 - only ever plays the group's tracks live with former bandmates Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and guest vocalists like Joan Jett, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and St. Vincent's Annie Clark.



He told Classic Rock magazine: "I wouldn't feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang. I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist.



"I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's an empty arena waiting for us to play.



"But I don't sit down at home and run through 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' by myself. It's just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It's bittersweet."



Now, Grohl is looking ahead to Foo Fighters' upcoming 10th studio album 'Medicine at Midnight', which has been described as a party record.



He explained: "I thought rather than overcomplicate things and try to make this riffy prog record, which is a type of music we love, let's simplify everything and make the choruses bigger and the grooves fatter and the tempos more up, so people will bounce around for three hours when we eventually get to play it live."



The 51-year-old musician compared the new record - which is set to be released next month after being delayed due to the pandemic - to ageing parents wearing clothes "they shouldn't wear in public".



He joked: "You know when your parents start getting older and wearing things they shouldn't wear in public? That might be what the Foo Fighters are doing right now."