NEWS Nicki Minaj settles with Tracy Chapman over Sorry sample





Nicki Minaj has agreed to pay up to settle a copyright dispute over her use of a Tracy Chapman sample.



The rapper will hand over $450,000 (£332,000) to end the two-year spat linked to Chapman's claim Minaj used portions of Baby, Can I Hold You Tonight in her song Sorry.



Although the song Minaj wrote with Nas was never released, a leaked version went viral.



Chapman accused Minaj of sharing the song with DJ Funkmaster Flex, who played it on his radio show.



The track featured a sample of the dancehall track Sorry by Jamaican artist Shelly Thunder, which was based on Baby, Can I Hold You Tonight. Chapman refused Minaj permission to use her song.



In an earlier judgement it was ruled Minaj's sample constituted "fair use", but allowed Chapman's complaint to go to trial.



The proceedings will now not be necessary after Chapman accepted Minaj's settlement offer, which reportedly covers the Fast Car singer's costs and legal fees.