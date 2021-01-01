NEWS Little Mix will soon release new music as a trio Newsdesk Share with :





After Jesy Nelson quit the band last month, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards vowed to continue without her and Leigh-Anne has revealed that new music is just weeks away.



She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We have new music coming very soon. We're working on something really exciting that will be out this spring, and can't wait for you all to hear it."



Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have just topped the UK singles charts with 'Sweet Melody', their first number one single as a trio, and they are over the moon.



Perrie said: "This number one is so special because the fans really fought for it. They've been downloading and streaming all week and we love that.



"As a song, 'Sweet Melody' has built and built over the last few months, so it's great for it finally to be at No1."



Jade added: "It's also special because it's our first number one as a trio. Starting off 2021 with a No1 is amazing."



They are also due to resume their 'Confetti' tour in April and Perrie said: "We can't wait to get back on stage and tour again. We want to be on stage, seeing the fans."