Lil Nas X's collaboration with Miley Cyrus put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic

Lil Nas X has been forced to shelve plans to record with Miley Cyrus due to the global Covid-19 crisis.



After scoring a massive hit with the pop star's father, Billy Ray, in 2019, the Old Town Road rapper was hoping to hit the studio with Miley last year, but he has revealed the pair had to scrap recording plans once the pandemic hit - but he still hopes the collab could happen in the future.



"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year, and then the pandemic happened," he told host Andy Cohen during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "So we didn't get to, like, meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."



In the interview, the 21-year-old told the radio host he still kept in touch with his Old Town Road partner.



"The last thing I texted Billy Ray Cyrus was like, how was he doing? (It was) maybe a month or so ago," he shared.



Miley worked with a lot of musicians for her most recent album Plastic Hearts, which was released in November. The record features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks.