NEWS Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in line for Donald Trump pardons - report





Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are reportedly among the stars set to be pardoned before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.



According to Bloomberg, both rappers appear on a list of individuals that Trump is expected to announce the pardoning of on 19 January - his final full day as the president.



Wayne, who is due to appear in court on 28 January on charges relating to a federal firearms offence, hit headlines last October when he met up with Trump ahead of the presidential election.



Alongside a picture of himself with Trump, Wayne wrote: "Just had a great meeting with (Trump) besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."



However, the image sparked a backlash from many of Wayne's anti-Trump followers.



Meanwhile, Black is currently behind bars after being sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges. Last year, Black tweeted that he would donate $1 million (£800,000) to charity if Trump released him from prison early.



Bloomberg added that Trump is also considering granting "pre-emptive pardons" to several members of his staff, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.