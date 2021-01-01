NEWS Brian May releases fragrance to raise funds for wildlife protection Newsdesk Share with :





Queen rocker Brian May is taking on the fragrance market with his own scent, Save Me.



The guitarist and animal rights activist has teamed up with Sergio Momo - boss of perfume company Xerjoff - to launch the new scent, named after Queen's 1980 hit, to raise money for the protection of wildlife and badgers.



"SCENT FROM HEAVEN !!! Wild Animal Rescue never smelled so good ! Join Sergio Momo’s launch today ! This amazing man is doing something wonderful for animal welfare," Brian wrote on Instagram alongside a poster advertising the scent's online launch on Friday as well as snaps of both him and Momo signing the bottles with gold pens.



On his Instagram Stories, the musician wrote the question "Is this a perfume for EVERYONE?!" followed by Momos response, which reads, "Absolutely yes! Suitable for both men and women, this kind of perfume (known as Niche or Artistic Perfume) doesn't necessarily follow the usual commercial and marketing rules. Built from natural components, it's designed, not to make anyone be more 'man' or more 'woman', but to tell a story, to communicate different kinds of emotions.



"With green and floral notes and woody undertones, Save Me perfume evokes the English countryside - the natural environment of British animal wild life."