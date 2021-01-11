NEWS Gary Numan announces plans to release new album in May Newsdesk Share with :





The 62-year-old musician will drop title track 'Intruder' on Monday (11.01.21) with the album - which is available to pre-order now - to follow on May 21, and the collection will explore the potential of an apocalypse and how humans are intruding the earth.



Gary explained: “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.



"The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back.



"Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”



The star is set to unveil his new track and lead single from his 18th solo studio album on Monday (11.01.21), which he says finds “the Earth angry and hostile, and more than willing to fight back".



Gary wrote the majority of his songs in lockdown, which has given him plenty of inspiration, including new track 'The Gift' which he interprets as the planet's way of eradicating mankind.



Other tunes - including '‘Is This World Not Enough’ and ‘A Black Sun’ - explore the ways the pandemic could have been avoided, and 'Now and Forever' offers his fans hope.



Full 'Intruder' tracklist:



1. ‘Betrayed’

2. ‘The Gift’

3. 'I Am Screaming’

4. 'Intruder’

5, 'Is This World Not Enough’

6. ‘A Black Sun

7. ‘The Chosen’

8. ‘And It Breaks Me Again’

9. ‘Saints And Liars’

10. ‘Now And Forever’

11. ‘The End of Dragons’

12. ‘When You Fall’ (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

13. ‘The End of Dragons (alt piano)’ (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)