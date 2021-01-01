NEWS Taylor Swift’s Evermore reclaims album top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift’s Evermore returns to Number 1 to claim a second week at the Official Albums Chart summit.



Swift’s ninth studio record debuted at Number 1 following its surprise release last month and is her sixth album to reach the top spot in the UK. A digital version of the deluxe edition of the record is released today featuring two new songs, Right Where You Left Me and It’s Time To Go.



The singer-songwriter’s previous album Folklore also climbs this week, up three to Number 12.



Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ Fine Line enjoys a boost, up eight spots to a new peak at Number 2 following the releasing of the video for his latest single Treat People With Kindness.



Little Mix’s Confetti lifts one place to Number 3, while Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon climbs a place to 4 and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia completes the Top 5.



Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent – the UK’s biggest album of 2020 – makes a return to the Top 10, up six places to Number 6 to log an 86th week in the top flight.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, rising star The Kid Laroi vaults 12 places to Number 10 with mixtape F**k Love, boosted by his Top 40 hit Without You and new single So Done.



Further down, Michael Kiwanuka’s Mercury Prize-winning Kiwanuka re-enters at Number 37, and several albums return to the Top 40, including The Weeknd’s After Hours (26), Bee Gees’ Timeless (28), Dua Lipa’s self-titled (34), and Beatles’ 1 (40).