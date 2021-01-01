NEWS Saweetie and Doja Cat release feminist anthem 'Best Friend' Newsdesk Share with :





The rappers have treated fans to the track from the former's upcoming album, 'Pretty B**** Music’, and served up a mouth-dropping music video helmed by David Meyers, whose recent credits include directing Ariana Grande's 'Positions' promo.



In the video, the pair are seen diving off a cliff naked, having a slumber party and driving a bedazzled Tesla.

One line goes: "Beep beep, is that my bestie in a Tessie?



Fresh blow out, skin on tan, ooh, she ready."



Saweetie's debut album, 'Pretty B**** Music, is due out this year and is preceded by the singles: 'Tap In', and 'Back to the Streets' featuring Jhené Aiko.



Meanwhile, Doja has been teasing her new era on social media and hinted at a project called 'Planet Her'.

The 'Say So hitmaker also suggested she has teamed up with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and SZA on new music.



Doja is only following eight people on Twitter, the above artists, herself, and Ariana, The Weeknd, Young Thug, French Montana and ASAP Ferg.



She wrote: "Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn ;) Guess why. (sic)"



Ariana previously teased a duet between the pair and gushed about how in awe she is of Doja.

She said: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her.



"I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

"But I love her so much. I love her personality.

"I love what she brings to the table musically.

"She's just such a breath of fresh air.

"I think she's brilliant and so talented.



"And she produces, and she does everything herself.

"I love that. It's fantastic.

"We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

"And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'"