Perrie Edwards has 'zero motivation' during latest lockdown

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is struggling with "zero motivation" during the U.K.'s latest lockdown.

The Sweet Melody singer took to her Instagram Story to bemoan the current state of affairs, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed another national lockdown in a bid to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

"Feeling like utter s**t wishing I had @DaniellePeazer to come and drag me out of bed on a morning," Perrie wrote, tagging her personal trainer pal Danielle.

"All I do is eat atm (at the moment). I wanna get back on it but I cantttttttttt," she continued. "I have zero motivation! I miss being active. I miss workin out with Danielle and Ellie.

"I miss dancing. I miss being on stage. I miss the fans. F**k sakes man."

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Perrie told Capital FM that she was finding it hard managing her diet while living with her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She admitted: "He's really good!... he's good but try rationing with an athlete in your house, he's like a pit that doesn't fill up!

"All I do is cook and clean I feel like a little housewife."