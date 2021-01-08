NEWS Brian May to launch 'sandalwood and badger' fragrance to help protect wildlife Newsdesk Share with :





Brian May is launching a fragrance with the scent “sandalwood and badger" to help protect wildlife.



The Queen legend has partnered with Xerjoff boss Sergio Momo on the perfume called 'Save Me' after the iconic rock group's 1980 hit.

Money raised from the sale of every bottle of the cologne will go to the 73-year-old musician, astrophysicist and environmentalist's Save Me Trust, which he launched to "protect the welfare and dignity of wild animals".



The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker says the perfume smells "amazing".



In a post announcing a launch event with Sergio later today (08.01.21), Brian wrote: "Wild Animal Rescue never smelled so good ! Join Sergio Momo’s launch today ! This amazing man is doing something wonderful for animal welfare. Link in my Bio ! (sic)"



While a source told The Sun newspaper: “A lot of effort has gone into it and Brian did a lot of smellings before he was happy.



“The scent has deliberately earthy overtones — a hint of clean badger fur, some sandalwood and something a bit limey.



“It’s surprisingly refreshing and hopefully will fly off the shelves.”



Brian is known for his work protesting against badger culls and last year he hailed the British government's new policy to phase out slaughtering the wild animals in favour of a vaccine to tackle bovine TB.



In a statement by the Save Me Trust, he said in March: "We remain committed to solving the complex problems of TB management, by our participation in the rolling out of the Gatcombe strategy to volunteer dairy farms in the months to come.”