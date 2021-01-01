NEWS Selena Gomez excited as lockdown cooking show returns Newsdesk Share with :





Singer/actress Selena Gomez says the second season of her hit lockdown cooking show will bring "even more to the table".



The Come & Get It hitmaker linked up with top cooks to put her culinary skills to the test in Selena + Chef, which debuted on U.S. streaming service HBO Max in August, and network bosses quickly renewed the show for a second run.



On Wednesday, Selena shared a video message revealing she would be back to serve up a series of new tasty treats from 21 January.



"Season two is bringing so much more to the table: amazing chefs who I had a blast filming with, delicious new recipes and more of me accidentally setting things on fire," she joked of one kitchen mishap, which resulted in some parchment paper setting alight in the oven.



HBO hasn't revealed which chefs will be virtually teaming up with Selena to create delicious dishes, sparking intense speculation among fans of the show.



Selena + Chef wasn't just all about food - at the end of each episode, the pop star donated $10,000 (£7,400) to the food-related charity of the guest's choice.