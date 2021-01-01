NEWS Ed Sheeran planning comeback as a DJ Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran is reportedly planning to launch a career as a DJ.



The Perfect singer is set to follow up his surprise December release, Afterglow, with a remix of his pal Passenger's 2020 song Sword From the Stone. Rather than putting his own name to the track, Ed will reportedly release it under the title Gingerbread Mix.



The tune, which Passenger originally wrote during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, will be released on 15 January, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.



A source claims Ed and Passenger, real name Mike Rosenberg, have been "friends for years" after meeting as teenagers, but this is their first official collaboration.



"They've stayed really good mates and when Mike asked if Ed would be up for working together, he said yes straight away," the insider tells the newspaper. "Getting together in the studio wasn't really an option in 2020 but Ed has produced this new remix of Sword From The Stone and they both love it."



Rosenberg previously supported Ed on tour, most recently on the 2019 Divide Tour.



Fans are now hoping the musician will release a new album this year.