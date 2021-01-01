Bow Wow credits Sean 'Diddy' Combs with co-parenting success

Rapper Bow Wow has learned how to become a real family man by following the example set by hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The Bad Boy Records founder, previously known as Puff Daddy, has six biological children with three different women, but he is famed for remaining on good terms with all of his exes, making for one big happy family.

Bow Wow shares a daughter with Joie Chavis, and welcomed his second child, a son, with model Olivia Sky in September, and he revealed he's worked on his relationships with both women to ensure they can co-parent successfully, for the sake of their kids, something he learned from Diddy.

"We family, and I think that's important. And I got that from Puff. He taught me a lot being around him, watching how he moves," the Bounce With Me hitmaker shared in a recent interview with The Shade Room.

"I'm always asking him questions like, 'How do you do it? How? How?' It's a blessing. And it works well when it's like that. It's a family thing. I love them both and I'm just happy that I got two good ones on my side," he added.

"My kids' mums - you see I don't even like to say baby mom or baby mother," Bow went on.

"My children's mums - they can call me for anything and I'ma get it done. If they out of town, if they in Miami, they need something... No matter what it is... I'ma set it up (sic)," he explained.

However, Bow Wow insisted he won't be expanding his family any more as two children are already enough to deal with, sharing: "I'm done after this. No more for Bow."