Britney Spears' ex was among Washington, D.C. protestors

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, was among the protestors showing their support for U.S. leader Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Alexander posted a selfie of himself wearing a Trump 45 beanie at the rally outside the Capitol and captioned the image: 'DC. Millions showed up.'

The Daily Mail has reported that Alexander also posted a video, writing over the footage: "Where all my patriots I'm on the Trump Train what will you tell your grandkids."

Alexander, who was married to Britney for 55 hours in Las Vegas in 2004, has yet to confirm if he was indeed one of the protestors who entered the Capitol. Law enforcement has since expressed interest in locating those who entered the building illegally.

Meanwhile, Jon Schaffer, the founder of Iced Earth, a heavy metal band from Florida, has been identified as a person of interest after he appeared in a photograph of rioters who breached security at the Capitol.

The image has appeared on a PowerPoint presentation from the Metropolitan Police in D.C. listing people they want to speak to in relation to "unrest-related offences" and the unlawful entry of Capitol grounds.