Sara Bareilles to take part in virtual drinking game for charity

Sara Bareilles will be among the stars set to take part in the Drunken Artists Drinking Game this weekend.



The singer will virtually join screen stars including Stephen Amell, Jenna Dewan and Andrew Rannells for the night of fun on Sunday, which will raise money for The Actors Fund, Black Theatre United and Project ALS.



The game involves the celebrity participants drawing a picture representing a Broadway musical, while the other players have to try and guess the answer in the quickest time possible.



The game will be hosted by Amell and Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, with Sara saying in a statement: "I feel inspired by Patti and Colin. I love that they found another creative way to integrate activism into their lives and do something that brings joy, and potentially a hangover, to fundraising work for wildly important organisations who are changing the world in tremendous ways. Yay friends doing wonderful things."



Tickets for the livestream, which kicks off at 8 pm ET on Sunday, cost $25 (£18) and are available on Eventbrite.