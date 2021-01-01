NEWS Demi Lovato recording new music in response to pro-Trump riots Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato is recording new music as a response to the pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.



Four people died and at least 52 were arrested after protesters stormed the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump in the November presidential election.



Demi responded to the shocking riots on her Twitter page, as she tweeted: "My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' (Demi's seventh album) or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country...



"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F**KING MORE."

She added: "I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."



It wouldn't be the first time she has taken aim at the state of U.S. politics through her music. She released the damning single Commander in Chief ahead of November's election and performed it live at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.



Defending the tune against critics, Demi said at the time: "I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that.



"I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day."