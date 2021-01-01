NEWS Robin Thicke looking to collaborate with Drake Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old hip-hop superstar already sampled the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker's track 'Teach U A Lesson' on his 2007 mixtape, 'Comeback Season', but Robin would love the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ hitmaker to come up with an "original song” with him.



Speaking to Jalen Rose on his 'Renaissance Man' podcast for The New York Post, Robin said: “I would love to do an original record with Drake just because I am such a big fan.”



Meanwhile, the 43-year-old star recently announced his first album in six years, 'On Earth, and in Heaven'.



The follow-up to 2014's 'Paula' - which was named after his now ex-wife Paula Patton - will be released on February 12.



The record is dedicated to those the musician has lost and the people in his life who "made" him who he is, including his late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.



In a statement regarding the upcoming LP, Robin said: "I feel like I’m finally the person I set out to be. I’m able to laugh at anything, which I’ve realised is the greatest superpower. I’ve fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul.



"When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realised that’s what I’m singing about: the people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain."