Florida Georgia Line star teams up with Tim McGraw on quarantine song

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has teamed up with Tim McGraw on a new song he wrote while quarantining on his tour bus last year.

Hubbard co-wrote Undivided, which is set to drop next week, with Chris Loocke while he was isolating on his bus in November after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim," Hubbard said in a statement. "He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music. For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that's exactly what we did."

"Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite," McGraw added. "I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me."

During the chorus of Undivided, the duo sing: "I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love's undivided."

McGraw previously appeared on Florida Georgia Line's 2016 hit May We All.

News of the collaboration comes days after Hubbard and his FGL bandmate Brian Kelley announced they would be spending time apart in 2021 to focus on solo projects.