Boy George and Taylor Momsen join David Bowie tribute concert

Boy George, Taylor Momsen, and Gary Barlow are among the stars joining the line-up for the forthcoming A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! virtual concert in honour of the late David Bowie.



Comedian Ricky Gervais and Ground Control - a supergroup made up of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, and Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney - also join a stellar bill of previously announced stars, including Adam Lambert, Gavin Rossdale, Duran Duran, Yungblud, Peter Frampton, and Macy Gray.



One fan tweeted, "Can’t wait to hear #BoyGeorge sing ‘Lady Grinning Soul’ for Bowie’s birthday on 8th January!" and the Culture Club star replied, "Oh, there's more!!!! Still my 12 year old self! I bought (Bowie's album) Aladdin Sane in 1973!"



The virtual get-together was organised by Bowie's long-time keyboard player, Mike Garson, and will air on what would have been Bowie's 74th birthday on 8 January. Garson will front the livestream's house band, made up of musicians who played with the Modern Love hitmaker over the course of his career.



Tickets are on sale now and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Save the Children.



Bowie died at his home in New York City two days after his 69th birthday following a battle with liver cancer in 2016.