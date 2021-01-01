Ingrid Andress pushing for studio time with 'dope' rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Country star Ingrid Andress has launched a bid to jump on a new track with fellow Grammy Best New Artist nominee Megan Thee Stallion, insisting the odd couple would make perfect duet partners.

Andress admitted Megan and Cardi B's WAP hit sparked her interest in yoga and now she wants to get in the studio with the Savage hitmaker for a cross-genre smash.

"She does real hot girl stuff and I do real sad girl stuff, so I feel like together, we'd cover the spectrum," the singer told The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"She also inspired me to start doing yoga, because I saw the WAP video, and I was like, 'Can everybody do the splits? Because I can't'," Andress went on.

"So I basically started doing yoga because of her, because I was like, 'That's gonna be me one day'. We're not there yet... She is dope," she gushed.

Andress isn't the only star with her sights set on a collaboration with Megan - Doja Cat also appears to have one lined up.

She has teased that she might be teaming up with the likes of Megan, Ariana Grande, and SZA on her upcoming new album, Planet Her, drawing attention to the eight people she’s following on Twitter on Tuesday night and writing: "Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn Guess why."