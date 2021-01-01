Cardi B brushes off pregnancy speculation as 'sexy mission fail'

Hip-hop star Cardi B is unamused after some fans mistook a raunchy photo of her husband Offset grabbing her butt cheek for a pregnancy announcement.

The WAP hitmaker already shares daughter Kulture, two, with Migos rapper Offset but on Tuesday night, she had Instagram followers doing a double-take after posting a close-up snap of her tattooed booty.

The image also featured her man's hand firmly on her bum, with Cardi using the caption to explain she was desperate for sex: "Can't wait to get home ....HornyHyena (sic)".

Despite making her intentions clear with the photo caption, some people initially thought it was Cardi's way of revealing her second pregnancy, and were quick to note that in the comments section.

"I thought this was a pregnant belly," remarked one follower, as another echoed: "I thought this was a baby announcement at first lol (laugh out loud)".

Cardi has since responded to the confusion via Twitter, writing, "Not me posting a picture on IG of Set (Offset) grabbing my a** cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly (sic)."

She then added a series of unamused face emojis, before quipping, "Sexy mission fail", and concluding with a facepalm emoji.

Cardi's steamy post comes almost three months after reuniting with Offset and calling off her plans for a divorce.

They originally wed in 2017.