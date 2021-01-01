NEWS Kelly Clarkson already thinking about young son's future wife Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson is already worrying about her son's future wife - even though he's only four.



The Breakaway singer is currently in the middle of a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her young children; daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington.



During a sweet chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she congratulated actress Mary Steenburgen on her son Charlie McDowell's recent engagement to Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, stating, "I'm a mama, so I'm just saying, you want a good woman."



And even though her own boy is still too young to understand, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker is already planning her romantic advice for Remington when the time comes.



"I'm like, 'Look, either be gay so I can be the only woman (in your life) or choose someone spectacular,'" she added.



Mary used the term "spectacular" to describe her son's fiancee during the interview.



"She's a spectacular human being," she gushed. "She's so gorgeous but she's even more gorgeous on the inside... She's just a dream and she and her mama have all come round to our crazy, big, beautiful, noisy family that has tons of dogs and little kids. You know, it's been a strange time of coming together and being careful (because of Covid) but it's really important to us to be safe and to try to experience family, so that's what we've been trying to do."