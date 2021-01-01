NEWS Dr. Dre's home targeted by burglars during hospitalisation Newsdesk Share with :





Dr. Dre's home was targeted by alleged burglars in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The hip-hop icon, real name Andre Young, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to TMZ.



However, after the news broke, law enforcement sources told the website a group of four alleged criminals was spotted on Dre's Pacific Palisades property at 2 am local time by security officials, who were casing the house.



Before they could get to the main structure, the guards confronted them and called the authorities, who caught up with the alleged perpetrators and arrested them for attempted burglary.



According to TMZ editors, law enforcement officials believe the men hoped the property would be vacant after they discovered reports of the star's hospitalisation.



"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the rapper wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"



Dre, who is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, has received messages of support from pals including Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and Ice Cube since news of his health scare broke.