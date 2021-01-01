SAG bosses 'extremely disappointed' at ceremony date clash with Grammys

Screen Actors Guild (SAG) officials have been left "extremely disappointed" by the decision to move the Grammy Awards to 14 March, the same day as their annual prizegiving.

Due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases around the world, Grammy bosses made the decision to move the ceremony from 31 January to March. However, the new date means the awards will take place on the same day as the SAG Awards - which is considered to be one of the foremost awards ceremonies in the film industry.

Reacting to the clash, officials from SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) said in a statement: "We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, 14 March, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast.

"We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organisations throughout the industry."

The statement continued to reveal that bosses at the actors union are already in discussions with Recording Academy officials - who run the Grammy Awards - about the clash.

"In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships," they continued.

"We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organisations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible."