Bruce Springsteen not touring until 2022 but will have 'a big surprise' for fans in 2021

The Boss has revealed he is working on a top "secret" project which will give his loyal following something to look forward to in 2021.



However, the 71-year-old rock legend admitted he doesn't believe it will be possible to hit the road until next year, amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel, he said: “2022 – if you want to talk about that – as far as what I know and if things go as according to what Dr. Fauci is projecting, as soon as we can, we’ll be out there,” he said. “And that might be 2022, you know, somewhere in the New Year of 2022.



“So – and I’m completely projecting because no one really knows – that’s what I think, according to all the information that’s available at this moment, will be able to happen. You know, I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell cos it’s going to be a secret and then a big surprise [laughs].



“But I do have things to keep me busy this year that I’ll be doing that should give the fans something to bide their time with.”



Bruce released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years in October.

'Letter to You' was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.



He said recently: “We actually recorded the record in four days and on the fifth we listened and told stories. The band played entirely live, all the vocals are first takes. So it was just a unique and wonderful experience.”



The 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker explained that his “years of playing” with the band have created an “efficiency” in the studio, and he admitted he “enjoyed” being able to get the band together despite the global health crisis.



He said: “The experience of having all of the band in the room at one time right now is a real sweet benediction in my life and it’s something I enjoy deeply.



“Our years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumbled around the room.”