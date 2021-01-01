NEWS SZA: 'I'm not mad about Grammy losses' Newsdesk Share with :





Singer SZA insists she's not "mad" at losing out on a total of nine Grammy Awards in the last two years.



In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Hit Different hitmaker, real name Solana Imani Rowe, confessed she has no negative feelings after being nominated nine times at the 2018 and 2019 Grammys, and going home empty-handed.

"I'm just a girl from the 'burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy," she told the February issue of the magazine. "I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f**king business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some s**t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it's not a heavy burden."



The 30-year-old singer, who was nominated for best new artist in 2018, and for several songs on her critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl - lost the former prize to Alessia Cara - causing uproar among her fans and widespread criticism of the Grammys.



"Once you've been nominated and lost, you're very much free because you’re not concerned," she continued. "I passed that threshold years ago - it's an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?"



SZA, who released track Good Days in December, also opened up what fans can expect from her new album.



"This album is going to be the s**t that made me feel something in my...here and in here," she told the outlet, signalling to her stomach and heart. "That's what's going to go on the album. I'm making all different types of s**t every day from different places in my spirit."