Diddy's son busted for late night jet ski ride

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son has been slapped with a series of police citations after he was caught riding a jet ski in Miami, Florida on Monday night.

Justin Combs was stopped by Miami Beach Police Department Marine Patrol officials at around 8pm local time for violating the city's water rules after taking a jet ski out on Biscayne Bay more than 30 minutes after sunset.

He and his two female passengers were also scolded for failing to wear life jackets, landing Justin a handful of citations as he was towed back to land.

According to TMZ, Justin and his pals were en route to party on board a yacht anchored off Star Island when they ran into legal trouble.

The news emerges days after Justin and his famous father came under fire for ignoring Covid-19 guidelines by throwing a big party in Miami to celebrate his son's 27th birthday on 30 December - shortly after Diddy announced the cancellation of his annual star-studded New Year's Eve bash in a bid to keep everyone "safe and healthy".