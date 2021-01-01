NEWS Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm Newsdesk Share with :





Rap mogul Dr. Dre has reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm.



The hitmaker and entrepreneur, who is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Monday, according to TMZ sources.



The 55-year-old is reportedly stable and doctors are currently performing a battery of tests in an effort to find out what caused the brain bleed.



Dre, real name Andre Young, was scheduled to attend a divorce hearing on Wednesday, but it is now expected the judge overseeing the case will reschedule.



The rap legend and his estranged wife are currently battling over spousal support and attorney fees, with Young calling on the judge to reject a prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, claiming Dre ripped it up as a gesture of trust early on in their marriage. Dre has strongly denied this version of events.



Nicole filed to end the couple's 24-year marriage last summer. According to the Daily Mail, she is seeking nearly $2million in monthly spousal support payments and $5 million for attorney fees from Dre's estimated $1 billion business empire.