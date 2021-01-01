Dua Lipa struggled with anxiety when running her own social media accounts

Dua Lipa's confidence was knocked when she used to interact with people on social media as she'd be left wondering what they'd say about her.

The Don't Start Now singer boasts over 58 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million on Twitter, but she made the decision to hand things over to her management when running her accounts became too much for her anxiety levels.

Covering the February issue of British Vogue, she told the fashion glossy: "I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say."

During the wide-ranging cover interview, the 25-year-old also touched upon her romance with Anwar Hadid, 21, the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The pair have been dating since 2019 and often share snippets of their life together on Instagram, but the London-born singer is careful about how much she uploads.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun," Dua mused. "But at the same time, we're quite private - we'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.

"I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."