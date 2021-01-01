NEWS BTS' Suga update on shoulder surgery recovery Newsdesk Share with :





The BTS band member has been battling with a “torn shoulder labrum” for years, and finally went under the knife to fix the issue back in November.



While the 27-year-old singer says it will take several months to make a full recovery, he's on a mission to "get better as fast as possible".



In an interview with Weverse Magazine, Suga said: "I think it’ll get even better once I take off this brace. Apparently, it takes several months for a full recovery, but I'm trying to get better as fast as possible. The pain is one thing, but when my shoulders got worse, I couldn't even raise my arms."



A statement from BTS’ record label, Big Hit Entertainment, read at the time: “Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3.



“The surgery to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.



“Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately his symptoms did not improve measurably. These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well.”



Following his surgery, Suga was “unable to participate” in many of the promotional activities that the ‘Dynamite’ hitmakers had lined up for their album, ‘BE’, which was released on November 20.



Big Hit’s statement concluded: “Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered.”



And after the news was revealed, Suga himself took to social media to give fans an update on his condition, where he admitted he is experiencing pain, but is hopeful he’ll make a speedy recovery.



Writing in his native Korean, the ‘Boy With Luv’ rapper wrote: “Please understand this time [is] my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.



“Fortunately, the surgery went well. My current state is painful, but my mind is quite relieved. I’m away for a while to recover as quickly as possible, but I’ll be back soon. It won’t be that long! Once again sorry and thank you, ARMY!”