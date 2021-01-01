NEWS Robin Thicke announces first album in six years 'On Earth, and in Heaven' Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker will release his follow-up to 2014's 'Paula' - which was named after his now ex-wife Paula Patton - on February 12.



The record is dedicated to those the musician has lost and the people in his life who "made" him who he is, including his late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.



In a statement regarding the upcoming LP, Robin said: "I feel like I’m finally the person I set out to be. I’m able to laugh at anything, which I’ve realised is the greatest superpower. I’ve fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul.



"When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realised that’s what I’m singing about: the people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain."

Meanwhile, Robin welcomed his third child with his partner April Love Geary into the world in December.



Following the birth of the couple's son, Luca Patrick, Robin paid a touching tribute to his late father on the fourth anniversary of his death.



The 'Lost Without U' singer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself laying next to his newborn son and admitted he burst into tears because he misses his parent, who died from a heart attack on December 13, 2016, "so much".



And though the entertainer isn't here, Robin - who also has Mia Love, two, and Lola Alain, 22 months with April, and son Julian Fuego, 10, with Paula - said he can "feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies".



He wrote: “Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.



“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”