NEWS Glastonbury boss: 'Mel B is wrong, we haven't cancelled 2021 festival yet' Newsdesk Share with :





Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has shot down reports the 2021 festival has been cancelled after Spice Girls star Mel B suggested the event had been scrapped for a second summer in a row.



Eavis and her partners were forced to call off the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, which was to feature Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney, last year due to COVID, but they are hoping to stage the event in Somerset, as planned, this coming summer.



However, in a BBC podcast interview on Monday, Mel B announced she had been told the festival had been axed.



She told the latest edition of the Must Watch podcast, another Spice Girls tour was in doubt for 2021 as many big venues cannot book concerts until it's clearer if there will be a return to live music.



"I know that Glastonbury's been cancelled so a lot of, like, big stage performances are kind of on hold again this year, which is sad but we've got to get this virus under control, I guess," she said, insisting she'd heard Eavis and her associates had scrapped the 2021 gathering hours earlier.



But responding to Mel B's claims, Eavis wrote a reply to one Twitter user, insisting she was not yet ready to call off this year's festival.



"Nope, no news this end," she wrote, adding: "Will let you know right here as soon as there is news."



In a follow-up tweet, Eavis shared: "Happy new year to you all! There's no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled. Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update."



Over the weekend, her father and Glastonbury founder, Michael Eavis, said he hopes that Glastonbury will be able to return this summer, providing attendees are vaccinated against the coronavirus by June.