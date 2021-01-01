NEWS Eminem can't recall recording leaked Rihanna diss track Newsdesk Share with :





Eminem recently apologised to his Love the Way You Lie collaborator Rihanna for appearing to diss her in a leaked decade-old tune, but has now confessed he has zero recollection of recording the offensive lyrics.



The rapper sided with Rihanna's ex, Chris Brown, on the track Things Get Worse, which was recorded after the R&B star was convicted of assaulting the Umbrella singer but in a new interview, embarrassed Eminem has admitted he can't recall taking aim at her.



"I'm not playing, Rihanna, where'd you get the VD at?/Let me add my two cents/Of course I side with Chris Brown/I'd beat a b**ch down too/If she gave my d**k an itch now," Eminem raps on the verse in question.



Breaking down the lyrics to his new Music to Be Murdered By - Side B deluxe album track Zeus, in which the rap superstar rhymes: "And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna/For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri/It wasn't meant to cause you grief", Eminem told Sirius XM: "Honest to God, when it first happened, I was like, 'First, I didn't know how somebody got it. Second of all, I have no... zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse'."



He went on: "The rhyme scheme doesn't even sound, like, familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, too. I was like, 'What the f**k?'"



Eminem then revealed his "f**king stupid" verse was recorded during the sessions for his 2009 album Relapse, when he was recovering from a battle with addiction.



"With the Relapse record, when I was first started learning how to rap again because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that was like, 'Well, if it rhymes, say it...' (sic)," he recollected.



"That's not even an excuse. I'm sure, looking back now, I should have thought better of it," he added.