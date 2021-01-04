NEWS Mel B claims Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled Newsdesk Share with :





The Spice Girls singer appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday (04.01.21), where she seemingly confirmed that the hugely popular music extravaganza is set to be axed for the second year running because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



She said: "I know that Glastonbury has been cancelled. A lot of big stage performances are on hold again this year. It's sad, but we've got to get this virus under control."



And when radio presenter Nihal Arthanayake said the festival hasn’t been called off just yet, she insisted: "They did today - unfortunately.”



However, festival organiser Emily Eavis has since rejected Mel’s claims, saying there is “no news” yet about the event’s plans for 2021.



She tweeted: “Happy new year to you all!



“There’s no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled. Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update.. (sic)”



Emily also assured ticketholders that if the event - which is usually held in June - is cancelled again this year, tickets already purchased will be valid for 2022.



Although Emily has so far denied Mel’s claims, the festival season has been drenched with uncertainty amid the pandemic, with one source claiming last month that Glastonbury - and most likely other festivals - would not be going ahead.



The source said: “The bookers have been told they’re not needed for the summer. It’s effectively postponing the festival for a second year running, which is absolutely gutting.”



And even Sir Paul McCartney, who was due to headline the festival, admitted the event was no longer in his diary.



He said: "This is the problem, the thing we do is we get 100,000 people closely packed together with flags and no masks - talk about a superspreader.



"I’d love it to be in my diary but I have a feeling it’s not going to be.”