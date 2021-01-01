NEWS Chrissy Teigen gets her nose re-pierced after botched holiday attempt Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen has had her nose re-pierced after getting a botched piercing while on vacation.



The TV personality and chef got her nose pierced while on holiday with husband John Legend and their children in St Barts in late December, and revealed to her Twitter followers at the time that her enjoyment was short-lived because "it immediately fell out and healed the second" her piercer left because she "did it wrong".



After returning home to Los Angeles, Chrissy decided to turn to the professionals at Body Electric Tattoo to have the piercing redone.



Showing off her new accessory in a video posted to Instagram, Chrissy said: "I did it! Second time's a charm."



Chrissy has been undergoing several image makeovers since tragically losing her baby late last year.



Explaining to her followers on Instagram that she wanted to switch up her look with purple hair, Chrissy wrote: "Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realise this looks like I’m having a crisis lol (laugh out loud) I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!"