David Bowie's Lazarus to stream on his birthday

A filmed production of David Bowie's musical Lazarus is to be streamed on what would have been the late icon's 74th birthday.

The stage show was written by the late singer and Irish playwright Enda Walsh the year before Bowie's death in early 2016. Lazarus is inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth, which was adapted for the screen in 1976 with Bowie as the star, and features songs he wrote and composed.

Dexter actor Michael C. Hall starred as the show's lead Thomas Jerome Newton, who Bowie portrayed in the '70s film, in both the New York and London run of the show. A film of the London production is what will be streamed.

Tickets are now available for the livestream, which takes place between 8 and 10 January at different times depending on timezone.

Lazarus was first performed at the end of 2015 and was one of the last works Bowie completed before his death on 10 January 2016.

He also released song Lazarus in December 15, taken from his final album Blackstar, which went on sale two days before his death, to coincide with Bowie's 69th birthday.