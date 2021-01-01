Ashanti finally Covid-free

American singer Ashanti is thankful to be healthy again after testing negative for Covid-19 just before the New Year.

The Foolish star was forced to scrap her Verzuz hits battle with fellow singer Keyshia Cole on 12 December after contracting coronavirus, but insisted she was "ok and not in any pain".

Ashanti has now revealed she is finally in the clear after having to lay low and quarantine over the holidays.

"Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago," she wrote on social media.

"Feeling grateful," Ashanti continued. "My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved."

In a follow-up note, she added, "This is the first time in over a decade I actually spent New Year's Eve/ The New Year at home. It has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye."

Ashanti's health news comes days before she is due to face off with Cole in the rescheduled virtual challenge - the music battle is set for 9 January.