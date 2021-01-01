NEWS Lewis Capaldi claims most-streamed album in the UK for second year running Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi's 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' has been named the most-streamed album in the UK for a second year running.



The list of the top 10 artists with the biggest records of 2020 has been unveiled and is once again led by the 24-year-old Scottish superstar and his acclaimed 2019 debut album.



The BRIT Award-winner also had two of the top 10 biggest-selling singles of 2020 with 'Someone You Loved' and 'Before You Go', while The Weeknd topped the singles list with 'Blinding Lights'.



Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia', Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' and Stormzy's 'Heavy is the Head' also made the top 10.



While the list is completed by Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and records by Ed Sheeran, Queen (Greatest Hits), Sir Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and the late US rapper Pop Smoke.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, music streaming rose in lockdown by 20 per cent.



While 155 million albums or their equivalent were streamed or purchased in 2020.



And a total of 139 billion audio streams were recorded by the British Phonographic Industry.



BPI chief executive Geoff Taylor commented on the global health crisis and its impact on streaming: "The performance of recorded music in 2020 was remarkable, and reminds us how important music is to our country, even when our lives are disrupted.



"But any satisfaction we can take is tempered by the devastating impact of the pandemic on live music.



"Recorded music is only one element of artists' incomes, and we renew our calls on Government to support our culturally important venues, nightclubs and festivals until they can safely reopen.



"Record labels are investing heavily in new artists to secure the future of British music, boosting the UK's exports and soft power.”