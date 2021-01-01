Jade Thirlwall rejected by Lewis Capaldi after sliding into his DMs

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall was rejected by Lewis Capaldi after she slid into his social media direct messages to ask him to do karaoke with her.

The English singer, who is now dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, contacted the Someone You Loved star on Twitter but was ignored.

Speaking on Amelia Dimoldenberg's web series Chicken Shop Date, Jade said: "I went through a phase of trying to like slide in a lot of DMs and literally I didn't realise the amount of pie one person could receive.

"I do love pie but not on a sort of romantic way. But I DMed Lewis Capaldi once, asked if he wanted to go to karaoke with us and he just didn't reply."

Jade, 28, also tried to message British rapper AJ Tracey, but once again was left disappointed when he didn't respond.

During the chat, she opened up about her romance with Jordan, revealing they met during lockdown.

!I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange… I quite enjoyed doing it that way," she smiled. "We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time. I was happy to be in lockdown because I am independent. I think you can still strive in your singleness in lockdown. Anyone who has supported you through hard times is really important. It’s quite special seeing that. It’s the one positive to come out of this. Me and Jordan … we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!"