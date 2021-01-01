Beyonce shares rare photos of twins as she reflects on 2020

Beyonce has given fans a rare glimpse at her three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi in a photo and video compilation chronicling the ups and downs of 2020.

The Irreplaceable hitmaker, who is married to rap icon JAY-Z, has kept her youngest children largely out of the spotlight but as she marked the start of the New Year, the superstar shared personal footage of herself spending time with her young family on social media.

In clips taken during the COVID-19 shutdown, Beyonce is featured riding in a golf cart with the twins as Rumi dances to her mum's Megan Thee Stallion hit, Savage Remix, while they also show off custom child-sized versions of the singer's Ivy Park designs for Adidas.

In another short video, Beyonce holds her son, Sir, in her lap as she asks the twins if they had a "good summer", with Rumi nodding in response.

Beyonce also proudly included footage of her eight-year-old girl Blue Ivy recording her vocals for Brown Skin Girl - a performance which has earned the youngster her very first Grammy Award nomination.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!" she captioned the post.

"2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity," she went on, noting: "This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love."

"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love," she continued, before concluding: "Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B".