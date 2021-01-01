Nicki Minaj celebrates motherhood with first photos of baby boy

Rapper Nicki Minaj served up a New Year's treat for fans by sharing the first photos of her three-month-old son as she gave thanks to the tot for making her a mum.

The Anaconda star welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty at the end of September, and although she's shared some information about her boy online, she had not posted any pictures of her kid - until now.

On Saturday, Nicki offered up a slideshow of images of the infant, who she refers to as "Papa Bear".

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she captioned the set.

"Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me," she praised.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time," she went on.

Nicki has yet to reveal the name chosen for her son, but in a recent chat with fans on her Queen Radio show, she confessed she'd almost picked a very unique moniker for her tot.

"You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it," she teased.

"A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja. I changed it at the last minute," she confessed.

Nicki's remarks emerge after she opened up about her experience with labour on Twitter, telling followers her baby made his entrance into the world fairly quickly, but she admitted she's struggled with breastfeeding, which has proved to be rather "painful".