NEWS Gerry Marsden dies aged 78 Newsdesk Share with :





The musician, who was best known for being the leader of Gerry and the Pacemakers, has passed away after battling an infection in his heart, radio presenter Pete Price confirmed on Sunday (03.01.21).



Pete wrote on social media: "It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

"Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."



Gerry and his band achieved fame for their chart-topping hit, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, in 1963, which led to the band’s local football club, Liverpool F.C., adopting it as one of their traditional chants which is still sung by masses of fans to this day.



The musician also had success with hits including ‘I Like It’, ‘How Do You Do It’, and ‘Ferry Across The Mersey’.



Gerry had been married to Pauline Marsden since 1965, and the pair had two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.

The star had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he once joked wasn’t “funny” given his band’s name.



When asked last year if he finds it funny to have a band called the Pacemakers in his older age, he quipped: "No. I’m wearing one, for Christ’s sake.”



As of the time of writing, Gerry’s family have not commented publicly on his passing.