Little Mix lead this week’s race to Number 1 with 'Sweet Melody'

The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Little Mix currently lead the way in the race to Number 1 on this week’s Official Chart. Sweet Melody, taken from the girl group’s latest album Confetti, climbs eight places midweek and could give Little Mix their 5th UK Number 1 single on Friday.



If Little Mix maintain their momentum, Sweet Melody would become their first chart topper in more than four years, since 2015’s Shout Out To My Ex, and their first since singer Jesy Nelson’s departure. See Little Mix’s chart history. However, according to today’s Official Chart First Look, it’s all still to play for at this point of the week as less than 2,000 units separate the whole Top 5 after 48 hours.



Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow, surprise-released during Christmas week, trails just behind in second place, while New York rapper CJ climbs eleven spots since Friday – Whoopty is on course for a new peak of Number 3.



Irish DJ producer Shane Codd is also heading for a personal best as Get Out My Head (4) ascends into the Top 10 for the first time in its tenth week on chart.



Dua Lipa’s Levitating completes the Official Chart First Look Top 5 and is one of two appearances for Dua in the midweek Top 10, as Miley Cyrus collaboration Prisoner rebounds 20 places to Number 8.



Elsewhere, the highest new entry of the week so far comes courtesy of Justin Bieber – Anyone starts its chart journey at Number 12 midweek after the Canadian star debuted the track at his New Year’s Eve performance, his first full-length live concert since 2017.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.