Kendrick Lamar confirmed for Roskilde Festival 2021

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as a new headliner for Roskilde Festival 2021.

The Grammy-winning rapper will appear at the event, which takes place in Denmark, alongside acts including already the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke‘s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, Girl In Red, Kelly Lee Owens and more.

The announcement of Lamar is giving fans hope that the festival, which will run from 26 June- 3 July 2021 – could potentially still go ahead despite ongoing coronavirus fears.

“We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” Roskilde’s head of programming Anders Wahrén said in a statement, reported NME. “That’s why we’re revealing another act for next year’s festival.”

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, and in June the organisers of Roskilde revealed they were moving forward with plans to host the festival in 2021.

And festival organisers also teased the possibility of the rapper releasing new music this year.

“Lamar first visited Roskilde Festival in 2013 when he played an unforgettable concert on the Arena stage. When he returned two years later, he had just released the masterpiece To Pimp a Butterfly, and the concert on the Orange Stage was a true show of force," a statement read on the festival's website.

“Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer," it added.