Jonathan Cain: 'Prince called me to check I was OK with Purple Rain'

Journey star Neal Schon's cover of Prince's Purple Rain for his new solo album, Universe, was a full-circle moment for the guitarist, as the late music icon's anthem was inspired by the band's song Faithfully.



Schon's bandmate Jonathan Cain reminisced about the moment Prince reached out to him back in 1984 and playing Purple Rain, admitting the chord changes resembled those on Faithfully - and he didn't want the rockers to sue him.



"(Prince) said, 'I want to play something for you, and I want you to check it out'," Cain told Billboard.



"I thought it was an amazing tune," he recollected.



Cain noted that he was wowed by the track and Journey didn't consider it copyright infringement.



He recalled: "I told (Prince), 'Man, I'm just super-flattered that you even called. It shows you're that classy of a guy. Good luck with the song. I know it's gonna be a hit'."



Cain's generosity was rewarded with "amazing seats" on Prince's Purple Rain tour.



"I thought it was ridiculous how cool it was," he remembered.



Schon initially released his Purple Rain cover to mark Prince's birthday in June and performed the song at a tribute show in Minnesota later the same month.