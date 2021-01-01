NEWS Michael Bublé’s Christmas reclaims top album Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Bublé’s Christmas album climbs to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, returning to the summit for the first time in nine years.



Released in October 2011, the collection last held Number 1 in the final week of that year, and this week returns to claim a fourth non-consecutive week at the top, finishing ahead of Taylor Swift’s Evermore (2).



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia flies 15 places to Number 3, the album’s first Top 5 appearance since June, and Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut studio album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is up 17 spots to Number 5 – its highest placing since October.



Sam Smith’s Love Goes rises four to return to the Top 10 at Number 9, while Ariana Grande’s latest effort Positions is up 18 places to Number 11. Taylor Swift’s Folklore rebounds 15 places to Number 15.



American rapper Playboi Carti claims the week’s highest new entry with Whole Lotta Red at Number 17 – his first Top 20 collection. Australian rapper The Kid Laroi’s debut mixtape F**k Love rebounds 13 to Number 22, landing just ahead of Lil Durk, who enters at 26 with The Voice, his sixth studio album and highest charting collection in the UK.



George Michael’s Twenty Five greatest hits collection flies 37 places to Number 30 following the fourth anniversary of his death, and finally, the late Juice Wrld’s 2018 debut Goodbye & Good Riddance rebounds 22 to Number 34.