Grammy nods prompt Phoebe Bridgers to seek out new pad

Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers is hoping to move apartments as soon as the COVID lockdown is over, so she can escape her angry neighbours.



The singer and songwriter has been living in the same tiny pad since she was 18, and now she thinks it's time for a big change.



"It's super small and I kind of like that... but I’m gonna move apartments," she told singer beabadoobee during a Consequence of Sound interview.



"I think I had kept this apartment as a masochistic thing, like, 'Why would I pay expensive rent if I’m going on tour forever?' And then I was like, 'Wait, I need to also enjoy my life'," she went on.



\"It’s so small. Actually, something funny happens here where I share such a small space that my neighbours have yelled for me to shut the f**k up through my window, because they don’t like when I sing to myself," Bridgers shared.

"So, I'll write songs that are way, way, way higher than I can actually sing because I'm whispering. Then I’ll go to record them, and I’ll be like, 'I can’t f**king sing this...!'" she exclaimed.



She added: "Then one of my neighbours, who I didn’t even know he had my number (sic)... was like, 'Congrats on the Grammys!' And I was like, 'Oh, you know who I am!'"