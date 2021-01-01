Diddy throws huge birthday bash for son in Florida

Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs put any coronavirus concerns to one side on Wednesday night to host a largely maskless birthday bash for his son in Miami, Florida.

Just two days after announcing he was cancelling his annual New Year's Eve blowout to keep everyone "safe and healthy", the hip-hop star celebrated his boy Justin turning 27 with a luxury-filled party which began at the Swan eatery, before moving on to the Victory Restaurant & Lounge.

According to TMZ, the only people wearing face coverings at the event were venue staff members while Diddy and his family and friends popped bottles of Champagne and sang Happy Birthday to Justin Combs as he was presented with a custom Dior cake.

He also received a one-of-a-kind gift from his famous father - a Rolex the rapper personally helped to design.

Justin isn't the only member of the Combs family to celebrate his birthday in style this year, despite the pandemic - Diddy recently hosted a yacht party for his twin girls D'Lila and Jessie as they turned 1. He also gathered his loved ones to shower his mum, Janice, with love as she hit 80 last week, gifting her a luxury Bentley and a cheque for $1 million (£813,000).