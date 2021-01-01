NEWS Lil Pump: 'I don't believe in Covid-19' Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Pump has revealed he "doesn't believe" in Covid-19, after hitting headlines for refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.



According to reports, the 20-year-old rapper became verbally abusive to JetBlue crew members on the flight from Florida to Los Angeles last weekend, prompting them to report him as an unruly passenger.



Police were reportedly waiting when Pump arrived at LAX Airport, and are said to have dealt with him "firmly". He is also said to have been banned from any future JetBlue flights.



However, the incident did little to change the Gucci Gang star's feelings about the pandemic, as he was captured on camera by TMZ at LAX on Wednesday.



Asked why he continued to defy mask safety protocols amid the pandemic, Pump replied: "I don’t believe in corona(virus)."



When the cameraman questioned, "You don't believe in Covid?", the musician answered, "Nope".



He then wished the cameraman a "Happy New Year" before heading to the Delta Airlines terminal in the airport.